Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $22.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 190,027 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,528 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

