KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of KAR Auction Services worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSE:KAR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Several analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

