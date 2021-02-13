KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

KALV stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $763.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

