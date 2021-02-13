Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kaleido Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

KLDO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

