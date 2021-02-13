Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 3,297,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,264,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $483.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

