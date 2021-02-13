Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 1,361,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,316. Jupiter Wellness has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.
About Jupiter Wellness
