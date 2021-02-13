Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jupiter Wellness stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 1,361,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,316. Jupiter Wellness has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

