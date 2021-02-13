Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avalara by 966.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.78. The company had a trading volume of 654,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.