Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $670,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 48.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

