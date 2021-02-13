JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,325,000 after buying an additional 275,187 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,016,000 after buying an additional 350,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

