JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $179.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $195.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

