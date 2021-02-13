JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $34.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

