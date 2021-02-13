JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.57.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $221.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.29.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.