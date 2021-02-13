JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 7,120 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,934 ($77.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,819.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,083.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.