JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $488.30

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.30 and traded as high as $542.00. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust shares last traded at $536.00, with a volume of 259,776 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.51. The firm has a market cap of £509.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

