Joint Ventures Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $38,413.06 and approximately $7,814.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00063440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.53 or 0.01065639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054433 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.65 or 0.05523455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00034344 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.