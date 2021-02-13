Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. 1,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.