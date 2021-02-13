John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 48.0% in January

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,687. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209,178 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

