Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,369.43

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,369.43 and traded as high as $13,700.00. Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at $13,700.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,647.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,369.43. The stock has a market cap of £24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 plc (DTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.