Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JRSH. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Aegis assumed coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

