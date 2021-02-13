Jeffrey B. Hackman Sells 3,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $140,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey B. Hackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth $387,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth $441,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth $531,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 18.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kforce by 90.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

