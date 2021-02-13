Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. Bank of America upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $269.35 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 332,613 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

