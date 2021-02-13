Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Avient in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

