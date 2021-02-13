Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kadmon in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 51.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 152.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.