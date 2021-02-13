Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equillium, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $6,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

