Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

