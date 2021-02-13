Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.95 and the highest is $4.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $12.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $18.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

