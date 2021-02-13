Jayme Mendal Sells 9,279 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jayme Mendal sold 166 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $6,644.98.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $31,645.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $78,754.62.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $743,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $50.94 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 1.58.

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.