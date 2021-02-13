Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 48,971 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

