Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $108.62 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.