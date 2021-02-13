Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $420,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HVT opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66.

HVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

