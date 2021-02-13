Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

