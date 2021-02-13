Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 13,060 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

