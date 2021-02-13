Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 13,060 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LAZR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
