James A. Aschleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $690.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $12,830,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $4,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 141.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

