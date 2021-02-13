Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

J stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

