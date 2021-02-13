Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

