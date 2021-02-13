Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.21.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.
In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.