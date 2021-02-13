J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $102.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.45.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 423,102 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $107.79. 734,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

