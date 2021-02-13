J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $148.32 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

