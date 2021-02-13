IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000. Alibaba Group makes up 4.9% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

BABA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.85. 9,355,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,663,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

