iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 290.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,264 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $79.99. 168,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,449. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

