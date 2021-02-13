iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.35

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $103.91, with a volume of 821002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,283,000 after buying an additional 84,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after buying an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.