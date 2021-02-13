iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $429.40

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $429.40 and last traded at $428.67, with a volume of 23702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

