iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

