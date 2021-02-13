iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.97 and last traded at $86.94. Approximately 46,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 40,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24.

