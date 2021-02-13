iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the January 14th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.