iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

