IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the January 14th total of 696,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 110,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

