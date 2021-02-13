IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.77-8.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55-12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.77-8.08 EPS.

IQV stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.01. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.26.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

