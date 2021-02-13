IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $230.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.26.

IQV opened at $192.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.01. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

