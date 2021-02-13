IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $173.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $192.66. The company had a trading volume of 755,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.