iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.40

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and traded as high as $50.55. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 2,598 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

